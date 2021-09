After the launch of new Apple products, the next most exciting thing for enthusiasts would be the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch. Google is all set to introduce new members to the Pixel lineup later this fall. The major highlight is going to be Google’s first-ever ultra-premium flagship device, Pixel 6 Pro. While there’s some information that Google has already shared with the public, a lot still remains to be seen. Among the custom-made Pixel-specific Tensor chipset and high-resolution display, expect more flagship-level additions to be there this time.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO