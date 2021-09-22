CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Guts out quality start

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Manoah (7-2) picked up a win after pitching six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and six walks while striking out seven versus the Rays on Monday. The rookie struggled with his command in this one, walking a career-high six batters. He was able to limit the damage to two RBI singles in the contest, one to Brandon Lowe in the second inning and another to Joey Wendle in the fifth. The 23-year-old has now put together three strong starts in a row after giving up six runs to the Athletics on Sept. 3. Over that stretch he has posted a 2.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Twins in his next start Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Brandon Lowe
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Start#Striking Out#Guts#Blue Jays#Athletics#Era
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Giants clinch playoff spot

He San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. James Torrez reports.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy