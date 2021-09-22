Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Guts out quality start

Manoah (7-2) picked up a win after pitching six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and six walks while striking out seven versus the Rays on Monday. The rookie struggled with his command in this one, walking a career-high six batters. He was able to limit the damage to two RBI singles in the contest, one to Brandon Lowe in the second inning and another to Joey Wendle in the fifth. The 23-year-old has now put together three strong starts in a row after giving up six runs to the Athletics on Sept. 3. Over that stretch he has posted a 2.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Twins in his next start Sunday.