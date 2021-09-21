CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville-Middletown Invitational

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wellsville-Middletown cross country team turned in a strong showing in its invitational on Sept. 20, having seven Tigers earn medals. Senior Layne Norris led the way with a first-place finish in an 18:38, his first victory of his high school cross country career. Keaton Mayes (5th), Isaac Seabaugh (6th), Bickell (7th), Kaleb Peak (9th) and Jonah Slovensky (10th) also placed for W-M in the boys race. Jenelle Boeckelman was the lone Tiger medalist in the girls race, placing third. THEO TATE PHOTOS.

