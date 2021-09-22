CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Renowned author to speak in Bozeman

By KAREN E. DAVIS STAFF WRITER
Belgrade News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn internationally known Anglican author who is also a good friend of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will be speaking at two different venues this weekend. Os Guinness is an author, social critic, and the great-great-great grandson of Arthur Guinness, the Dublin brewer. He was born during World War II in China, where his parents were medical missionaries. A witness to the climax of the Chinese revolution in 1949, he was expelled with many other foreigners in 1951 and returned to Europe where he was educated in England.

www.belgrade-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belgrade, MT
Bozeman, MT
Government
Belgrade, MT
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Arthur Guinness
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy