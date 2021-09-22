Renowned author to speak in Bozeman

An internationally known Anglican author who is also a good friend of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will be speaking at two different venues this weekend. Os Guinness is an author, social critic, and the great-great-great grandson of Arthur Guinness, the Dublin brewer. He was born during World War II in China, where his parents were medical missionaries. A witness to the climax of the Chinese revolution in 1949, he was expelled with many other foreigners in 1951 and returned to Europe where he was educated in England.