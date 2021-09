Now back for a second series, The Morning Show reminds us that television about television can be a hard sell. It can work: I still miss Aaron Sorkin’s exhaustingly loquacious Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, even though I needed a drip to get to the end of some of the one-liners. Less happily, it can end up as self-absorbed characters repetitively bickering about career arcs and personal agendas, exuding all the dramatic intensity of jammed cue cards. So it is here with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who return as co-presenting arch frenemies caught up in the morning TV hellscape of bruised egos, helicopter traffic reports and miracle shapewear. The first series ended so powerfully; how did we get back here?

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO