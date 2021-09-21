CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Elementary school staffer placed on leave after wearing blackface to protest vaccine mandate

By Matthew Miller
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oregon elementary school employee was placed on leave after wearing blackface to work, according to a statement from the school. "Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work in Blackface. The employee was removed from the location, and HR has placed the employee on administrative leave," the statement read. "The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism."

