Mississippi State

Mississippi men take 'free car' only to find a body inside the trunk

By Jeremy Beaman
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Mississippi are investigating the death of a man whose body may have been unwittingly brought across county lines inside a "free car." Two men found the vehicle in the city of Byram wearing a "free car" sign and with the key inside. They drove it to neighboring Copiah County over the weekend, according to officials. The men, who were not immediately identified, found the body in the car's trunk when they looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home, Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said.

