It’s the battle of the goats, in Riverside Park. The Riverside Park Conservancy held the closing ceremony for its 2021 Vote-the-GOAT ceremony on Tuesday, announcing the results of an election that lasted through the summer months to choose the favorite of five goats living in the northernmost section of the park. Chalupa, the runner-up in the previous GOAT vote, was named the winner using the new ranked-choice voting system; newcomer Ms. Bo Peep finished in second.

14 DAYS AGO