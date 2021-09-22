CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘This doctor has got guts’: KXAN talks to ex-attorney suing Texas physician who purposely broke abortion law

By Daniel Marin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Oscar Stilley says Texas abortion physician Dr. Alan Braid “has got guts” — and that’s exactly why he is suing him. KXAN spoke with Stilley, a former attorney, on Tuesday, a day after he filed a lawsuit in Bexar County against the San Antonio doctor, setting up the first test of the mechanism behind Senate Bill 8, the new Texas abortion law.

