Nyberg: Indiana University professor creates form-fitting masks using origami technique

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) — Masks are everywhere these days due to the pandemic. A professor of interior design at Indiana University used the origami technique to create a mask that is more form-fitting around the face. Jiangmei Wu joins us on Nyberg to share more about Oricool and what inspired her to...

www.wtnh.com

thesewaneepurple.org

University professors request additional COVID protocols

Below is a letter submitted by the Sewanee chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) to the administration of the University of the South, requesting modifications to existing COVID-19 protocols. It is followed by a reply from Senior Vice President and Provost Dr. Nancy Berner, published with permission.
SEWANEE, TN
windermeresun.com

Xiulin Ruan, Purdue University Engineering Professor & His Team Created Whitest Paint To Curb Global Warming

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
wraltechwire.com

Duke University professor researching medical device to shine light into the brain

DURHAM – Roarke Horstmeyer, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University, is one of 12 investigators representing 10 institutions selected to receive a 2020 Hartwell Individual Biomedical Research Award. His proposed research aims to further develop the new device. One centimeter doesn’t seem very deep. But when you’re...
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING
dailybruin.com

UCLA professor, students create project to honor deaths of migrant women

Deceased migrant women are more than just dots on a map. In collaboration with a team of graduate students, Spanish and Portuguese professor Maite Zubiaurre, who also creates art under the name Filomena Cruz, is using multimedia art installations to raise awareness of migrant women’s deaths in the Sonoran Desert. Installed in June, the Mujer Migrante Memorial includes a physical mural in Venice, California, an accompanying poem and a virtual map illustrating the locations where women’s bodies were found. Highlighting the pervasiveness of female migrant deaths without retraumatizing viewers was imperative, Zubiaurre said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
kjluradio.com

Lincoln University professor to expand racism talk to topic of extremism at MRRL tonight

A Lincoln University professor will continue the discussion on concepts like race and extremism that started at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Two LU faculty members were asked to give lectures related to the library’s Capital Read novel, Nothing More Dangerous, by Allen Eskens, which explores the themes of racism and prejudice in Missouri in the 70s and 80s. Eskens will be at the library to discuss that novel on September 30.
LINCOLN, MO
CBS Chicago

Northwestern University Bans All Social Activities At Campus Fraternities Until At Least Mid-October After Reports Of Drugging; Some Students Want Greek Life Abolished

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Northwestern University is suspending social events and recruitment activities for fraternities after reports of people being drugged without consent. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, students protested Sunday night – calling for Greek life at Northwestern to be abolished altogether. Northwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses. The university did not name the fraternities, but a Daily Northwestern report identified them as the Sigma Alpha...
EVANSTON, IL
fsunews.com

University professors take stances about transitioning online

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Florida State University professors are torn on what decisions should be made in light of the fluctuating numbers of confirmed cases of the virus. Many professors have chosen their own methods and style of governance in the classroom to prevent the rapid spread of the...
FLORIDA STATE
theviolinchannel.com

New York's Columbia University Seeking Assistant Professor

The chosen candidate must have a completed Ph.D. or Doctor of Musical Arts by June 30, 2022 — the time of appointment. The specialization of this Assistant Professor role may include a scholarly emphasis on critical race theory; historical perspectives on race and music theory; or other issues of race, ethnicity, and/or indigeneity as they relate to music theory and analysis.
COLLEGES
WWLP 22News

Learn origami with the Mountain Folders Origami Group

(Mass Appeal) – The Japanese art of paper folding is a very precise skill that transforms a flat piece of paper into a sculpture. Joining us for a discussion and demonstration of origami is Janet Yelle from Mountain Folders Origami Group!
ARTS
Columbia Daily Tribune

Netflix acquires latest documentary from University of Missouri professor Robert Greene

"Procession," the latest documentary offering from filmmaker and University of Missouri professor Robert Greene, has been acquired by Netflix, according to an article published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter. Greene is associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism and filmmaker-in-chief for the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism.
COLUMBIA, MO

