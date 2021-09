12-week program in Tampa this Fall will provide workforce development and apprenticeships. Tampa, Florida (September 23, 2021) – The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship for minority women worldwide, and American Landmark Apartments, one of the country’s fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the country, are teaming up to help minority women entrepreneurs develop career skills in real estate and property management while further diversifying the industry.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO