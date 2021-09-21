CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO fights COVID-19 with humanitarian assistance and vaccine equity push

World Health Organization
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The story is about how we use the tools we have to prevent infections and save people’s lives. We have to remain vigilant and do what we can to not only get vaccine equity around the world, but to ensure that we stop this virus from circulating. I think we...

www.who.int

World Health Organization

ACT-Accelerator partnership welcomes leadership and commitments at US COVID Summit to ending COVID-19 pandemic through equitable access to tests, treatments, and vaccines

President Biden and global leaders agreed ambitious targets, aligned with the ACT-Accelerator, to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Collective accountability for world leaders, industry and partners emphasized, as global response now turns to implementation of these targets. Concrete action must now follow this summit to deliver and deploy tests, treatments, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SciDev.Net

Africa hinges hopes for COVID-19 vaccine equity on US

Africa accounts for just two per cent of over 5.7 billion COVID-19 doses administered globally. US president expected to propose new global vaccination targets at summit this week. AU will submit a proposal to lift intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines. [NAIROBI] The World Health Organization (WHO) and the African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Who to vaccinate first among workers?

The COVID-19 epidemic and the lockdowns enforced in many countries have imposed high costs on the population: a combined health and socio-economic crisis, during which the world economy shrank by 4.3 percent in 2020 and 130 million people confront starvation as a result. Vaccine strategic distribution plans have generally followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Tracking Global COVID-19 Vaccine Equity: An Update

Prompted by the global COVID-19 Summit, called on by President Biden on September 22 held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), we provide updated estimates of global COVID-19 vaccine access and equity (our prior analysis from July is here). We examine access by country income level and region, and also estimate progress toward global vaccination goals. These goals include reaching 40% vaccination coverage in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, called for by the World Health Organization and others.1 In addition, President Biden has called for reaching 70% fully vaccinated in all countries by fall 2022, ahead of next year’s UNGA meeting. For this analysis, we estimate the share of population within each grouping (income and region) expected to receive at least one dose against these targets in order to provide a best-case scenario (since reaching full vaccination would actually require more than one dose for many COVID-19 vaccines).
PHARMACEUTICALS
Norwich Bulletin

View from the Left: Vaccines aren't perfect, but are necessary to fight COVID-19

That 22% of Americans self-identify as science-deniers doesn’t sound dangerous until you consider roughly the same percentage of adults refuse to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, another subset of whom take toxic horse de-wormer instead. While it’s troubling Vladimir Putin’s anti-vaxx trolls use disinformation on Twitter to undermine America’s COVID response, it’s more alarming (as studies show) that small groups of U.S. Twitter and Facebook users amplify those lies to 50 or 60 percent of social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

U.S. pushes on with COVID-19 vaccination plan as booster shot approved

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government keeps pushing through its vaccination plan with a booster shot finally approved this week, and financial support has been provided to toughen up some school districts that suffer from salary losses for defying local ban on mask mandates. According to The...
U.S. POLITICS
World Health Organization

WHO’s work towards vaccine equity continues in Africa and beyond

“Hundreds of WHO staff are on the ground, ready to support countries to expand vaccination sites and to manage the complexities of small deliveries of a variety of vaccines,“ WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said. WHO continues its efforts to help roll out vaccines and fight COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Health Organization

What Needs to Change to Enhance Covid-19 Vaccine Access

The Independent Allocation Vaccine Group (IAVG) was established by the WHO in January 2021 and is composed of 12 members who serve in their personal, independent capacities to review and assess Vaccine Allocation Decision (VAD) proposals generated by the COVAX Facility Joint Allocation Taskforce (JAT) on the volumes of vaccines that should be allocated to each participant under COVAX within a given time frame[1].
PHARMACEUTICALS
World Health Organization

All Principals video to mark two year anniversary of the launch of the SDG3 Global Action Plan

Geneva, 27 September 2021 – The UNGA High-level week marks the two year anniversary of the launch of the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All (SDG3 GAP). Since its launch in 2019, the world has changed dramatically: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens decades of development gains and the pandemic has exacerbated inequalities.
HEALTH
World Health Organization

The occupied Palestinian territory reforms its hospital sector to make progress towards universal health coverage

As COVID-19 spread across the occupied Palestinian territory, the Hugo Chavez Hospital was turned into the COVID-19 treatment and isolation centre for patients from Ramallah District. Dr Bassel Bawatneh, the hospital’s Acting Director, found himself both serving as a medical professional and performing social care to help fill the gap in hospital staff to carry out all the necessary duties.
HEALTH SERVICES
