Rep. Richardson Helps Secure Funding For Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women

It has not been an easy week for women.A court heard how police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, used his Metropolitan Police-issued warrant card to kidnap 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard as she walked home from visiting friends in south London on 3 March 2021. Couzens has been given a whole life sentence. Handing down the sentence today, 30 September, presiding judge Lord Justice Fulford said Couzens had “eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police” and “considerably added to the sense of insecurity that many having living in our cities, perhaps particularly women, when travelling...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO