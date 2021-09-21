CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Richardson Helps Secure Funding For Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – The Ohio State Controlling Board and Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) approved funding for Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women through the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The allocation is made up of federal funds totaling $155,904. Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women is a Marion based organization that...

