Parents in Jackson County voice frustrations about mask mandate

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Parents came together in Jackson County on Tuesday to voice their concerns about the county’s newly enforced mask mandate. “We are here because we feel like this is obviously the best place to voice our concerns, they don’t seem too receptive of our concerns,” Danny Potter said. “I feel personally that when we come to these meetings and their agenda is posted on the wall here that they’ve already made up their minds.”