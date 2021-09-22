CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Many Saints of Newark Reviews: What the Critics are Saying

By Richard Morris
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, fans of The Sopranos will receive their first glimpse into David Chase’s world of wise guys, family, and gabagool since the HBO series ended back in 2007. However, this glimpse is not a new series or season; it is a 2-hour movie exploring the origins of Tony Soprano and the man that made him, Dickie Moltisanti. For many fans, the wait for new Sopranos content has lasted over a decade. So, how does it stack up? Is the movie worth the wait? This is what the critics are saying in their early The Many Saints of Newark reviews:

Best Life

See the Original "Sopranos" Actors vs. Who's Playing Them in the Prequel

Fourteen years after the show's infamously oblique finale, The Sopranos is coming back—in the form of a prequel movie. The Many Saints of Newark, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1, explores the early years of Tony Soprano and expands the lore of DiMeo crime family figures who fans only ever heard about or saw in flashbacks. While some of its characters, including protagonist Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), never appeared on the original award-winning show, we'll see many familiar faces as they were in the '60s, when the film takes place. So if you ever wondered what Paulie Walnuts or Janice Soprano were like when they were young, you're about to get your answer.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Jon Bernthal warns fans The Many Saints of Newark is ‘not The Sopranos’

Jon Bernthal has warned fans not to “expect” The Sopranos from the forthcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.The film is set years before the events of the hit HBO mafia series, with Michael Gandolfini playing a younger version of his late father’s character, Tony Soprano.Bernthal plays “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Tony’s father), who dies before the events of The Sopranos.Speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Baby Driver star spoke about the differences between the new film and the original series.“I will say that’s different,” he said. “I think people are going to go...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Owen Gleiberman
David Chase
CNN

'The Many Saints of Newark' is more than a 'Sopranos' origin story

(CNN) — Fourteen years after "The Sopranos" ended in much-debated fashion, "The Many Saints of Newark" reopens that universe, wisely going back decades before those events. Yet what sounds like a Tony Soprano origin story really focuses on other characters, in a richly detailed movie filled with enough new material and callbacks to accommodate a limited series, which might have been the more interesting approach.
MOVIES
The Millennial Source

What can we expect from the Sopranos prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark?”

Because we’ve all been spending more time at home lately to stay safe and healthy, many people have spent the past 18 months or so consuming a lot more media. Specifically, we’ve been bingeing a lot of TV. Who among us hasn’t fallen asleep at 3 a.m. with an episode of “Succession” playing in the background? This increased consumption has led many people to rediscover old favorites and catch up on TV shows they may have missed when they first aired.
NEWARK, NJ
thedigitalfix.com

Michela De Rossi: “I was a coach on The Many Saints of Newark”

In The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, we learn about the parents and grandparents of the main characters in David Chase’s hit TV series. One of the newbies to the world is Giuseppina Bruno, who played Michela De Rossi. An Italian woman who moves to the US with...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sopranos Star Edie Falco Almost Appeared in The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos star Edie Falco may not be making an appearance in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark - but she almost did! In a new interview, The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) revealed that he actually brought Falco back to film an opening sequence to the prequel film, but that the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. In his larger breakdown of the challenges in making The Many Saints of Newark Taylor indicates that how to open the movie was one of the bigger ones, and unfortunately, revisiting Falco's Carmela Soprano wasn't the answer.
NEWARK, NJ
FanBolt.Com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

The Many Saints of Newark – the feature film prequel to the groundbreaking HBO series The Sopranos—where legends aren’t born, they’re made is opening theaters and streaming on HBO Max on October 1st!. FanBolt is partnering with Warner Brothers to give away 10 (Admit 2) passes for an upcoming early...
ATLANTA, GA
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021. Starring Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Leslie Odom Jr., Michela De Rossi, Joey Diaz, William Ludwig, Matteo Russo, Spenser Granese, Phyllis Pastore, Danny Schoch, Rob Coletti, Chase Vacnin, Nick Vallelonga, Lesli Margherita, Gabriella Piazza, Samson Moeakiola, Lesli Margherita, Daryl Edwards, Alexandra Intrator, Robert Vincent Montano, Stephanie Purpuri, and Rylee Moschetto.
MOVIES
Reporter

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Inside the ‘Sopranos’ Prequel With Star Alessandro Nivola

When The Sopranos ended in 2007, a great many fans screamed bloody murder. It wasn’t just because the pop culture sensation that TV Guide Magazine, in 2013, called the best television show ever, had closed up shop after six seasons; it was the way it ended. There was Tony Soprano (played by three-time Emmy winner James Gandolfini), sitting in a booth in Holsten’s ice cream shop and diner in Jersey with some unseen fate seemingly approaching in the darkness. Would we ever find out what happened to TV’s ultimate king-sized and analyzed mob boss?
NEWARK, NJ
/Film

The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.
TV & VIDEOS
Hopewell Valley News

New Jersey Film Commission touts premiere of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Tony Soprano will make his big-screen debut on Oct. 1 in the highly anticipated Warner Bros. feature “The Many Saints of Newark.”. Set in the 1960s and 1970s, the movie uses the 1967 rebellion in the city as a backdrop for tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities. The story follows Tony in his teenage years, when his uncle and family are involved in a violent gang war, according to a press release from the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.
NEWARK, NJ
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michael Gandolfini Is Ready to Play Tony Soprano Again, but Probably Just One More Time

According to “The Many Saints of Newark” director Alan Taylor, screenwriter and “The Sopranos” creator David Chase has hinted about keeping the door open for a sequel or follow-up project. If it happens, Michael Gandolfini is more than ready to return as young Tony Soprano. “Many Saints” takes place during Tony’s childhood and high school years, which is why Gandolfini is so eager to see the character through his twenties. But that’s all the Tony Soprano the actor wants. Gandolfini wants to reprise Tony, but probably just one more time and that’s it. “This is such an incredible character and incredible...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

