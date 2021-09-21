CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)

 2021-09-21

StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man) Player Int Yds Lg TD Walker Nall, Vanguard 4 15 Blake Thompson, Oglesby 3 67 1 Karsyn Johnson, Abbott 3 Diego Muniz, Walnut Springs 1 45 45 1 Dalton Latham, Vanguard 1 32 32 1 Marlow Welch, Vanguard 1 10 10 1 Justice Ishio, Live Oak 1 1 Josh Gaddy , Parkview 1 27 27 DJ Broadway, Vanguard 1 20 20 Jaden Domel, Jonesboro 1 10 10 Garrett Young, Jonesboro 1 5 5 Corleone Coleman, Methodist Home 1 4 4 Brenden Shuemake, Walnut Springs 1 Keaton Pustejovsky, Abbott 1 Anthony Wilson, Methodist Home 1 Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro 1 Nat Hilliker, Jonesboro 1 64 64 Johnny Gomez, Oglesby 1 1 1 Jonathan Buras, Live Oak 1.

