StatsPlus football 2021: Interception stats (6-man)

The Cougars move to 4-0. Lane Spieker scored on seven of his 15 carries with 289 yards, an average of 19.3 per rush. He also completed 5/7 passes for 98 yards and one TD. Austin Williams contributed 75 rushing yards and a touchdown on six attempts. Williams also intercepted two passes. Keegan Croghan ran four time for 38 yards and a score. Colby Rich caught four passes for 75 yards and one TD. Rich boomed a 40 yard punt. Jack Follmann had a 40 yard touchdown catch from Ethan Follmann. Joe Kauffman posted seven tackles including six solos and two tackles for loss.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO