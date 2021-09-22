CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This inspired meal kit subscription lets you cook along with some of Sydney's top chefs

By Elizabeth McDonald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Sydney's most accomplished chefs – we're talking Paul Carmichael (formerly Momofuku Seiobo), Janni Kyritsis (MG Garage), Mark Jensen (Red Lantern), Ajoy Joshi (Nilgiris) and Giovanni Pilu (Pilu at Freshwater) – have signed up to share some of their trade secrets by way of a new meal kit subscription, Be Inspired. Each kit comes with everything you need to create some seriously top eats at home, complete with video tutorials and even some groovy Spotify playlists to really recreate that restaurant vibe in your own kitchen.

