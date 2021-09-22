CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Show Off Your Silver State Pride With A Nevada Day Celebration To Remember

By Emerson
Only In Nevada
Only In Nevada
 7 days ago

Our favorite holiday is coming up! And no, we’re not talking about Christmas…or Halloween…we’re talking about the one and only Nevada Day. Whereas most states let their birthday roll around without much pomp and fanfare, Nevada is different. We like to go all out to celebrate our state pride, and that includes throwing a mega celebration in the state’s capital city. Start planning now to show off your Silver State love and make plans to attend this year’s celebration.

Nevada's birthday is coming up! A treasured Silver State tradition, Nevada's statehood is celebrated every year with Nevada Day and this year's event will be amazing as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbTKy_0c44ElYk00
Reno Tahoe Territory/Flickr

October 31, 2021 is Nevada's 157th birthday - we look pretty good for our age, don't we? As always, Nevadans will show off their state pride with an epic parade through the streets of downtown Carson City. The big parade will take place on Saturday, October 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO1cE_0c44ElYk00
Nevada Day/Facebook

However, festivities typically kick off even before the parade with an early morning pancake breakfast and a hot air balloon launch. It's truly something special to witness the sight of colorful hot air balloons floating above the Carson City skyline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxSop_0c44ElYk00
Reno Tahoe Territory/Flickr

In fact, the entire weekend will be packed with Nevada-centric events, including the 36th Annual Nevada Day Chili Feed, the Beard Contest near Red's Old 395, and the 46th Annual Rock Drilling Contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbuhZ_0c44ElYk00
M 2/Flickr

Nevada's birthday weekend is always a chance to learn more about our state's history. Attendees can take on a guided experience at Nevada State Prison, take on a 2-mile walking tour of Carson City's historical East Side, and watch demonstrations at Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iak4r_0c44ElYk00
verdiviewfinder/Flickr

Don't forget to drop by the Nevada Day Store! Filled with Nevada-themed gifts and apparel, this store has you covered when it comes to showing off your state pride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K54Oy_0c44ElYk00
Nevada Day/Facebook

Brimming with history, culture, and fun, Nevada Day weekend is always a spectacular celebration. It's all possible because of the hard work and dedication of fellow Nevadans. Read more about this year's festivities and see the event details by visiting the Nevada Day website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdCTa_0c44ElYk00
Nevada Department of Agriculture/Flickr

Have you attended a Nevada Day celebration before? Share your favorite memories and events with us in the comments below. Happy Nevada Day, Nevadans!

The post Show Off Your Silver State Pride With A Nevada Day Celebration To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 4

ReelPatriot
6d ago

Put on your 11 masks and show your vaccine card and your 6 booster shot cards and go stay at a hotel for only 29 dollars a night plus the 300 dollar resort fee and paid parking .

Reply
3
 

