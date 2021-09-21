CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In New Hampshire

New Hampshire fall foliage is absolutely magnificent. There’s already a nip in the air and some color on the trees, and it’s worth seeking out the most exquisite autumn sights. Predicting when the leaves will be their most radiant isn’t an inexact science, but the folks at Smoky Mountains have kindly created a fall foliage map that estimates the color progression across the country. We’ve highlighted when to see fall colors in New Hampshire so you can enjoy the season to the max.

Fall foliage in New Hampshire arrives early with the northern part of the state reaching near-peak colors the third week of September. The middle part of the state will experience partial coverage while the rest of the state will see patchy to minimal colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FuM1_0c44EjnI00
SmokyMountains.com

Get ready for peak fall colors the final week of September, Northern New Hampshire. This week, the middle part of the state will be near-peak while patchy and partial fall colors will paint the rest of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phI8w_0c44EjnI00
SmokyMountains.com

October brings with it peak fall colors in the central part of the state. Much of the southern part of New Hampshire will enjoy peak fall foliage the second week of October with the southeast following the next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz2Fb_0c44EjnI00
SmokyMountains.com
SmokyMountains.com will issue mid-season updates, so you can check to see if predictions are panning out or if there have been any changes.

That means there's no time to waste - get out there and hike or take a scenic drive before you miss the golden beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cV55l_0c44EjnI00
Flickr/Stanley Zimney
Peak foliage in New Hampshire is absolutely radiant. This is the perfect time of year for a breezy family day trip or a solo adventure.

Views like these only come once a year - make sure you make the most of them while they're here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT4aA_0c44EjnI00
Flickr/Anthony Quintano

What do you think is the best place to see fall colors in New Hampshire? If you need help planning your autumn adventures, check out the interactive foliage map here .

The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In New Hampshire appeared first on Only In Your State .

