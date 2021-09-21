PUBLIC SALE

The Winfield Housing Authority is selling one vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup 2500. This vehicle will be sold through sealed bid “as is” with no warranty expressed or implied. Those wishing to bid may do so until Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. Each bid must be in separate sealed envelopes with your name, make and model of the vehicle printed plainly on the exterior. Interested persons may inspect the vehicle at the Winfield Housing Authority office located at 826 Tahoe Rd in Winfield, Alabama from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.