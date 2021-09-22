CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M volleyball team to open SEC play at Alabama on Wednesday

By Eagle staff report
myaggienation.com
 7 days ago

The Texas A&M volleyball team will open Southeastern Conference play against Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M (7-3) won six matches in a row before falling to top-ranked Texas 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 29-27 on Friday at Reed Arena. Alabama (8-4) is on a three-match winning streak that includes victories over Houston, Western Carolina and Tennessee Tech at the Crimson Tide’s Bama Bash held last weekend in Tuscaloosa.

#Texas A M#Volleyball#Sec#Foster Auditorium#Reed Arena#Libero Macy Carrabine#Aggies
