Unable to locate ONTAP 9.6 Simulator with NetApp volume encryption file to download for AFF A-200

PSU1 FRU is not present in the chassis alert message was show on node A. I tried unplug and plug again the PSU, but alert still here. SP was tried reboot before, may i know what is the next step i can do. Many thanks. logging as below: ----------------------------------------------------------- WXXXXXXXXXX::> system health alert show Node: WXXXXXXXXX-B Resource: PSU1 FRU#042012002634 Severity: Critical Indication Time: Mon Sep 06 07:02:21 2021 Suppress: false Acknowledge: false Probable Cause: PSU1 FRU is not present in the chassis 042012002634. The nodes in this chassis are WXXXXXXXXX-A. Possible Effect: The nodes in the chassis might not function effectively or redundancy might be lost. Corrective Actions: 1. Plug in PSU1 FRU correctly into the slot. 2. Refer to the Hardware specification guide for more information on the position of the field-replaceable unit (FRU) and ways to check or replace it. 3. Contact support personnel if the alert persists. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- event show: monitor.fan.failed: Multiple fans has failed. monitor.fru.info.unreadable: The inventory information of FRU PSU2 is not readable. monitor.fru.info.unreadable: The inventory information of FRU PSU1 is not readable. callhome.c.fan.fru.fault: Call home for CHASSIS FAN FRU FAILED: Multiple fans have failed monitor.temp.unreadable: The controller temperature (Midplane 1 Temp) is not readable. monitor.temp.unreadable: The controller temperature (Midplane 2 Temp) is not readable. monitor.temp.unreadable: The controller temperature (Midplane 3 Temp) is not readable. monitor.temp.unreadable: The controller temperature (Midplane 4 Temp) is not readable. monitor.fan.failed: Multiple fans has failed. monitor.fan.failed: Multiple fans has failed. monitor.fan.failed: Multiple fans has failed. monitor.fan.failed: Multiple fans has failed.

