Unable to locate ONTAP 9.6 Simulator with NetApp volume encryption file to download for AFF A-200

By Gabster29
 7 days ago

I am having trouble locating the 9.6 simulator with NetApp Volume Encryption file to download for AFF A-200. Can anyone help point me to the right direction. Thank you. The new released software is Simulate ONTAP NODAR for VMware ESX. The patch removes encryption from the ONTAP Software to comply with GTC (Global Trade Compliance) and thus encryption will no longer be supported on ONTAP Simulate. Customers requiring to test ONTAP encryption can still do so using the ONTAP Select with the Select Trial License.

