A 36-year-old St. Petersburg man has been sentenced to one year in prison for health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. Marcus Lloyd Anderson submitted false claims to the Florida Medicaid program and other related managed care organizations for services he never provided to patients per court documents. Additionally, Anderson stole the credentials of multiple doctors and stole more than $300,000 from the programs by falsifying bills, according to a release.

LAW ・ 11 DAYS AGO