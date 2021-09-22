Former federal probation officer pleads guilty to false statements regarding performance of supervisory duties
AUGUSTA, GA: A former U.S. Probation Officer for the Southern District of Georgia admitted he lied about performing his supervisory duties. Enoch Eller Jr., 47, of Augusta, pled guilty to one count of False Statements as charged by an Information, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
