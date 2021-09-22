United States Reaches $842,500 Settlement with two Public Universities and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service to Resolve Alleged False Claims for AmeriCorps Funds
Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III, and AmeriCorps today announced settlements with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (“UNC-CH”), East Carolina University (“ECU”), and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (“NCCV”) requiring the total payment of $842,500 to the United States for alleged false claims for AmeriCorps grant funds.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0