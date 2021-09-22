CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Doctor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Distribute Millions Of Oxycodone Pills Illegally

 7 days ago
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that RUVIM KRUPKIN, a former New York state-licensed doctor, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute medically unnecessary oxycodone unlawfully. KRUPKIN pled guilty on September 24, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who also imposed yesterday’s sentence.

