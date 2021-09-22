CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very Mild Storm Comes to Paradise, With Amelia Wedemeyer

By Juliet Litman
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet is joined by Amelia Wedemeyer to talk about this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. They talk about Kendall’s reasoning for coming to (and then leaving) the beach (1:25), Mari and Kenny’s very weird taco date (21:29), and the false drama created by the cast having to be evacuated for a tropical storm (40:45).

