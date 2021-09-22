Long Island MS-13 Gang Member Pleads Guilty to 2016 Murder in Brentwood
Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla, a member of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside (Sailors) clique of La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges relating to his participation in the murder of Oscar Acosta, the attempted murder of suspected rival gang members and a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana. The guilty plea was entered before United States Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
