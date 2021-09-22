Long Island MS-13 Gang Member Pleads Guilty to 2016 Murder in Brentwood

A Bangladeshi national was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle undocumented individuals from Mexico into the United States. According to court documents, between March 2017 and June 2019, Mohamad Milon Hossain, 41, a Bangladeshi national formerly residing in Tapachula, Mexico, conspired with and assisted human smugglers operating out of Bangladesh, South and Central America, and Mexico to bring numerous undocumented individuals to the U.S. border in exchange for payment. Hossain operated out of Tapachula where he maintained a hotel that housed the individuals on their way to the United States. Hossain provided plane tickets and other assistance for the individuals to travel from Tapachula to Monterrey, Mexico, where co-conspirator Moktar Hossain assisted their illegal crossing into the United States.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 HOURS AGO