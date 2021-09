NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen today announced the sentencing of Shawn M. VanVeghten (39, of Saratoga Springs) for defrauding homebuyers, business owners, a financial lender, and the beneficiary of a special needs trust out of more than $1 million to finance his own personal and business expenses. VanVeghten’s multi-year scheme — that took place between 2016 and 2020 — left many homebuyers across upstate New York without the ability to get into their homes when promised, if at all. Today, before the Honorable James A. Murphy, III in Saratoga County Court, VanVeghten was sentenced on his convictions for Money Laundering in the Second Degree (a class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison.

