HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An Akron man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy. According to court documents, Tionte Lavon Blanchard, 25, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and admitted that he and others participated in a conspiracy from the fall of 2018 to June 2019 to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped from Akron, Ohio to various locations in West Virginia. Blanchard utilized a residence on 25th Street in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it arrived from Akron. On June 6, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized over 1.7 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine. Blanchard admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO