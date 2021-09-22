CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinle Man Sentenced to Sixteen Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

By Press Release
 7 days ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Elbert Leonard Cly, 45, of Chinle, Ariz., was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow to 16 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to a 15-year sentence that Cly is currently serving in the Texas Department of Corrections for sexually abusing another minor. Cly previously pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child.

