CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Ildefonso Pueblo, NM

ATV driver found guilty of assaulting member of San Ildefonso Pueblo in Indian Country

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Following a five-day trial, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Sept. 17 against Julian Lucas Garcia III, 33, of El Guique, New Mexico, on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of operating an off-highway vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs resulting in bodily injury, and one count of operating an off-highway vehicle on a paved road resulting in bodily injury. Garcia will remain in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Shreveport Man Sentenced on Firearms Charge

SHREVEPORT, La. – Johnny Dewayne Young, Jr., 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shore News Network

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:41...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
San Ildefonso Pueblo, NM
Shore News Network

Judge sentences St. Louis man for drug/fraud charges

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark today sentenced Derek J. Petty to a term of 91 months in federal prison. Petty was convicted by a jury in April of one count of Conspiracy to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud. The evidence presented at trial proved that Petty’s co-conspirator, Sierra Price, worked at Delmar Primary Care Associates, a small medical practice located in St. Louis. Price wrote and signed more than ten prescriptions for Oxycodone in Petty’s name between April 2018 and December 2018. None of the prescriptions had been authorized by the doctor. The scheme continued unabated because Price, as an employee of Delmar Primary Care Associates, was able to intercept telephone calls from Schnucks’ pharmacists attempting to verify the prescriptions. Before they were caught, Petty and Price obtained over 1,500 oxycodone pills unlawfully.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

D.C. Police looking for Vehicle in Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:43 pm, the suspects approached the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stolen Government Money Through Falsified Travel Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, ANTHONY RAY JONES, 55, of Midwest City, pleaded guilty to receiving approximately $55,210.50 in stolen money from the federal government through falsified travel claims, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On May 4, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment against Jones. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Indian Country#Traumatic Brain Injury#Non Indian#The San Ildefonso Pueblo
Shore News Network

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 110 Months in Prison for Possessing a Stolen Firearm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced yesterday to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm. According to court documents, on August 19, 2019, law enforcement received a tip that Antonio Tedell Hammonds-Ford, 29, was walking around a parking lot wearing a replica bullet proof vest and carrying a firearm. After reviewing surveillance footage, law enforcement confirmed the defendant’s identity and responded to the parking lot. When officers approached, Hammonds-Ford pulled a handgun from his waistband and dropped it one the ground and attempted to walk away. The firearm was a loaded Norinco 9mm semiautomatic pistol and Hammonds-Ford admitted that he knew the gun was stolen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:18...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Shore News Network

Suspect Sought in D.C. Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:34 am, the suspect approached the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

St. Louis man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark accepted a plea of guilty from Deaunta Miller on today’s date, for the crime of knowingly and intentionally possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Judge Clark set sentencing for January 12, 2022. At sentencing, Miller is subject to imprisonment of not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $1,000,000, or both such imprisonment and fine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

Worcester crack dealer caught during burglary

On September 26th 2021 at about 2:25 AM, Worcester Police were dispatched to an address on West St for a report of a disorderly person. Upon arrival, officers observed an individual run out the back door of a residence. Officers recognized him from a department-wide email as being wanted for questioning in connection with a separate larceny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Tacoma woman pleads guilty to arson for burning police cars in downtown Seattle

Seattle – A 26-year-old Tacoma, Washington, woman pleaded guilty today to arson for burning five Seattle P0lice vehicles parked in the area of Sixth and Pine in downtown Seattle on Saturday, May 30, 2020, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Margaret Aislinn Channon was arrested June 11, 2020, following an investigation by the FBI, ATF, and Seattle Police Department. She is scheduled for sentencing by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on January 18, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Shore News Network

Burlington County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Large Amounts of Heroin and Cocaine in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine in Camden, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Dwight Williams, 20, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for arson in deli fire investigation

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Police have made an arrest in the September 11th fire at the B&B Deli in Fair Lawn. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of YAUHENI E. LIAKHNOVICH (DOB: 09/01/1994; single; unemployed) of 1309 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ on charges of aggravated arson and criminal mischief. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton, and the Fair Lawn Police Department under the direction of Chief Glen Cauwels.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy