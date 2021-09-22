ATV driver found guilty of assaulting member of San Ildefonso Pueblo in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Following a five-day trial, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Sept. 17 against Julian Lucas Garcia III, 33, of El Guique, New Mexico, on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of operating an off-highway vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs resulting in bodily injury, and one count of operating an off-highway vehicle on a paved road resulting in bodily injury. Garcia will remain in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
