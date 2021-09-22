Repeat offender pleads guilty to drug, gun, and child pornography crimes
Seattle – A 29-year-old Seattle-area resident pleaded guilty today to four federal felonies that carry a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Steve Godina Ochoa was arrested in February 2020, after a 13-year-old runaway disclosed to counselors that Godina Ochoa repeatedly sexually assaulted her. When sentenced by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on January 11, 2022. Godina Ochoa faces a mandatory minimum term of ten years in prison and up to life in prison.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
