CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Leader Of Latin Kings Set Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that CARMELO VELEZ, a/k/a “Jugg,” was sentenced today to 19 years in prison in connection with his participation in the Black Mob set of the Latin Kings and their distribution of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. VELEZ pled guilty on May 25, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who imposed today’s sentence.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
Your Radio Place

Convicted Child Rapist Sentenced to Life in Prison

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – A Belmont County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. According to court records, 53-year-old Greg Carter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, for child rape charges, in Belmont County Common Pleas Court. Four of the counts were for sexual conduct...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
27 First News

Man sentenced to two years in federal prison for having a converted machine gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in federal court to having a converted machine gun was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio sentenced Marlin Black, 27, of Youngstown, after Black plead guilty March 16 to counts of possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Sonya Arrington Reports to Federal Prison to Serve Sentence

Former Erie City Council president Sonya Arrington is now behind bars in a federal prison cell. The 54 year old reported to a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia, Wednesday. That's after a federal judge sentenced her to a year in jail for defrauding the anti-violence charity she founded years...
ERIE, PA
KXL

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms. Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Kings#Prison Gang#Gang Violence#Organized Crime#The Black Mob#Sb#Ocdetf#The Ocdetf Program#Office#Solarwinds
abovethelaw.com

Former Police Deputy Sentenced To 12 Years For Attack On Divorce Lawyer

Former Orange County, Florida sheriff’s deputy, Gordon King, was convicted of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following a 2019 attack with a knife. The victim in the incident? An unnamed divorce attorney representing King’s now former wife. The attorney had canceled a scheduled deposition due to a no contact...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Lootpress

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston woman was sentenced today to 71 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal firearm conviction. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant...
CHARLESTON, WV
Shore News Network

Doctor Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Distribute Millions Of Oxycodone Pills Illegally

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that RUVIM KRUPKIN, a former New York state-licensed doctor, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute medically unnecessary oxycodone unlawfully. KRUPKIN pled guilty on September 24, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who also imposed yesterday’s sentence.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newbedfordguide.com

Former Member of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Manufacturing Charges

A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges. Tanairy Ruiz, a/k/a “Queen Tanairy,” 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5, 2022.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wfmd.com

Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty In Federal Court For Failing To Surrender For Prison Sentencing

He’s also admitted to possessing unregistered firearms. Baltimore, Md (KM) A former Brunswick Police officer who fled rather than serve a prison sentence for possessing an unregistered firearm pleaded guilty on Monday. In US District Court in Baltimore, James Ian Piccirilli, 40, of Mount Airy, admitted that he failed to surrender for sentencing last year, and to possessing additional firearms while on the run. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19th, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
GV Wire

FBI, Fresno PD Nabbed Drug Dealer Who’s Going to Prison for 10 Years

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd sentenced Hector Kioni Gongora, 44, of Fresno, on Monday to 10 years in prison for his guilty pleas to drug trafficking and gun possession. Gongora’s convictions follow his arrest on charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
Shore News Network

Two Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

SCRANTON- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on September 21, 2021, Walter Pruitt, age 34, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Michael Cox, age 38, of Brooklyn, New York were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to Acting United States...
SCRANTON, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy