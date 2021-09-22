Leader Of Latin Kings Set Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that CARMELO VELEZ, a/k/a “Jugg,” was sentenced today to 19 years in prison in connection with his participation in the Black Mob set of the Latin Kings and their distribution of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. VELEZ pled guilty on May 25, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who imposed today’s sentence.