Kansas State

Kansas Man Arrested for Assault on a Federal Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

 7 days ago
A Kansas man was arrested yesterday for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Michael Eckerman, 37, of Wichita,...

