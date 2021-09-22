CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Former Chick-fil-A Employee Pleads Guilty for Scheme to Steal Funds

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A former Chick-fil-A employee pleaded guilty today to participating in a conspiracy to defraud his former employer and committing bank fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. Larry James Black, Jr., 37, of Center Point, the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Bank And Mail Fraud Conspiracy Involving 30 Victim Financial Institutions

Greenbelt, Maryland – Willie R. Trimble, age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Postal Inspector in Charge Daniel A. Adame of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler.
STATESBORO, GA
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stolen Government Money Through Falsified Travel Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, ANTHONY RAY JONES, 55, of Midwest City, pleaded guilty to receiving approximately $55,210.50 in stolen money from the federal government through falsified travel claims, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On May 4, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment against Jones. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shore News Network

Ocoee Man Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Federal Prison For Identity Theft And Wire Fraud Scheme Targeting Elected Officials In Florida

Orlando, FL – U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced Michael T. Watters (51, Ocoee) to six years and five months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Watters had pleaded guilty on July 12, 2021. According to court documents, Watters created approximately 35 counterfeit driver...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Powell, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Lowell Money Manager Indicted for Defrauding Clients out of Millions of Dollars

BOSTON – A Lowell man was arrested today in connection with a scheme to allegedly defraud his clients out of their life savings. Steven Xigoros, 54, was indicted on one count of investment adviser fraud, four counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of unlawful monetary transactions and one count of filing false tax returns. Xigoros will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Judge sentences St. Louis man for drug/fraud charges

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark today sentenced Derek J. Petty to a term of 91 months in federal prison. Petty was convicted by a jury in April of one count of Conspiracy to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud. The evidence presented at trial proved that Petty’s co-conspirator, Sierra Price, worked at Delmar Primary Care Associates, a small medical practice located in St. Louis. Price wrote and signed more than ten prescriptions for Oxycodone in Petty’s name between April 2018 and December 2018. None of the prescriptions had been authorized by the doctor. The scheme continued unabated because Price, as an employee of Delmar Primary Care Associates, was able to intercept telephone calls from Schnucks’ pharmacists attempting to verify the prescriptions. Before they were caught, Petty and Price obtained over 1,500 oxycodone pills unlawfully.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

Two Plead Guilty to Health Care Fraud Scheme

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced DONALD PETER AUZINE (“AUZINE”) and BONNIE JEAN LAWLESS DIAZ (“DIAZ”) have each pled guilty in federal court relating to their roles in a health care fraud conspiracy. AUZINE, age 51, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 23,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry James
Shore News Network

Chicago Woman Charged With Filing False Income Tax Returns To Fraudulently Obtain Refunds and Stimulus Payments

CHICAGO —A Chicago woman has been indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining the personal identifying information of deceased individuals and using it to file for tax refunds and stimulus payments from the U.S. Treasury. An indictment returned Monday in federal court in Chicago charges KATRINA PIERCE, 50,...
CHICAGO, IL
Shore News Network

Founder Of New York Litigation Finance Firm Pleads Guilty To Multimillion-Dollar Securities Fraud Scheme

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Philip R. Bartlett, the Inspector-in-Charge of the New York Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (“USPIS”), announced that JAESON BIRNBAUM, an attorney and the founder of Cash4Cases, Inc., a bankrupt litigation funding firm that was headquartered in New York, New York, pled guilty to securities fraud today before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. BIRNBAUM admitted as part of his plea that he used investor funds for his own purposes and double-pledged the same case recoveries as collateral to multiple parties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Center City Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances and Filing False Tax Returns and Agrees to Pay $4 Million to Resolve Civil and Related Allegations

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Stephen Padnes, M.D., 79, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, a physician formerly licensed in Pennsylvania, entered a guilty plea before United States District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter on criminal charges of illegally distributing controlled substances and filing false tax returns.
GLENSIDE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Point#Black S Co Defendant#Moody#Chick Fil A Five Points#Ndal Chosen
Shore News Network

Burlington County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Large Amounts of Heroin and Cocaine in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine in Camden, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Dwight Williams, 20, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

St. Louis man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark accepted a plea of guilty from Deaunta Miller on today’s date, for the crime of knowingly and intentionally possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Judge Clark set sentencing for January 12, 2022. At sentencing, Miller is subject to imprisonment of not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $1,000,000, or both such imprisonment and fine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Shore News Network

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 110 Months in Prison for Possessing a Stolen Firearm

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced yesterday to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm. According to court documents, on August 19, 2019, law enforcement received a tip that Antonio Tedell Hammonds-Ford, 29, was walking around a parking lot wearing a replica bullet proof vest and carrying a firearm. After reviewing surveillance footage, law enforcement confirmed the defendant’s identity and responded to the parking lot. When officers approached, Hammonds-Ford pulled a handgun from his waistband and dropped it one the ground and attempted to walk away. The firearm was a loaded Norinco 9mm semiautomatic pistol and Hammonds-Ford admitted that he knew the gun was stolen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

Florida Man Who Called for Race-Based Civil War Sentenced on Multiple Firearms Offenses

Miami, Florida – Today, a South Florida federal district judge sentenced Paul Nicholas Miller, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to 41 months’ imprisonment followed by three years’ supervised release for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2018, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon in 2021, and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy