CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Clearfield County Man Indicted on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of West Decatur, Pa., was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on charges of production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today. The 4-count Indictment, returned on Sept. 14 and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
Shore News Network

Burlington County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Large Amounts of Heroin and Cocaine in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine in Camden, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Dwight Williams, 20, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge sentences St. Louis man for drug/fraud charges

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark today sentenced Derek J. Petty to a term of 91 months in federal prison. Petty was convicted by a jury in April of one count of Conspiracy to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud. The evidence presented at trial proved that Petty’s co-conspirator, Sierra Price, worked at Delmar Primary Care Associates, a small medical practice located in St. Louis. Price wrote and signed more than ten prescriptions for Oxycodone in Petty’s name between April 2018 and December 2018. None of the prescriptions had been authorized by the doctor. The scheme continued unabated because Price, as an employee of Delmar Primary Care Associates, was able to intercept telephone calls from Schnucks’ pharmacists attempting to verify the prescriptions. Before they were caught, Petty and Price obtained over 1,500 oxycodone pills unlawfully.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

Duplin County Man Receives 116 Months for Circle K Robbery

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, abuse, or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud toll free at: (866) 720-5721 or e-mail at: disaster@leo.gov. Hurricane Florence. PSA: National Center for Disaster Fraud. Our nation-wide commitment to reducing gun crime in America. Making...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
West Decatur, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Government
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
West Decatur, PA
Clearfield County, PA
Government
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Passaic County Man Admits Role in Illegal Money Transmitting Scheme

NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey man today admitted his role in an illegal money transmitting business, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced. Willy Cruz-Bonilla, 24, of Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to a criminal information charging him with aiding and abetting an illegal money transmitting business.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocoee Man Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Federal Prison For Identity Theft And Wire Fraud Scheme Targeting Elected Officials In Florida

Orlando, FL – U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced Michael T. Watters (51, Ocoee) to six years and five months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Watters had pleaded guilty on July 12, 2021. According to court documents, Watters created approximately 35 counterfeit driver...
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Pleads Guilty to Receiving Stolen Government Money Through Falsified Travel Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, ANTHONY RAY JONES, 55, of Midwest City, pleaded guilty to receiving approximately $55,210.50 in stolen money from the federal government through falsified travel claims, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On May 4, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment against Jones. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Sexual Exploitation#Indictment#Pennsylvania State Police#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division
Shore News Network

Elmira Methamphetamine Trafficker Going To Prison For More Than 19 Years

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. ROCHESTER, N.Y.–U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., announced today that Jamal A. Anderson a/k/a Jamel Anderson a/k/a Jemel Jefferson a/k/a James Jefferson a/k/a Mike Jefferson a/k/a Blaze, 40, of Elmira, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer.
ELMIRA, NY
Shore News Network

Shreveport Man Sentenced on Firearms Charge

SHREVEPORT, La. – Johnny Dewayne Young, Jr., 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shore News Network

Center City Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances and Filing False Tax Returns and Agrees to Pay $4 Million to Resolve Civil and Related Allegations

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Stephen Padnes, M.D., 79, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, a physician formerly licensed in Pennsylvania, entered a guilty plea before United States District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter on criminal charges of illegally distributing controlled substances and filing false tax returns.
GLENSIDE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

North Carolina man sentenced to federal prison for distributing opioids through the Dark Web

SAVANNAH, GA: A North Carolina man who ordered and illegally sold highly addictive opioids through the Dark Web has been sentenced to federal prison. Wesley McKeehan, 34, of Salisbury, N.C., was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to Distribution of Oxycodone, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered McKeehan to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
SAVANNAH, GA
Shore News Network

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Bank And Mail Fraud Conspiracy Involving 30 Victim Financial Institutions

Greenbelt, Maryland – Willie R. Trimble, age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, pleaded guilty yesterday to conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Postal Inspector in Charge Daniel A. Adame of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Washington Division; and Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler.
STATESBORO, GA
Shore News Network

Man Convicted Of Murder In Manhattan Federal Court For June 2000 Fatal Shooting

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that RALPH BERRY was found guilty by a unanimous Manhattan jury for the murder of Caprice Jones in the vicinity of 751 East 161 Street, Bronx, New York. BERRY will be sentenced before the Honorable U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the jury trial.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:18...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Career Offender Sentenced to More than 11 Years in Prison for Multiple Robberies

BOSTON – A Lancaster man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Worcester for committing three bank robberies. Matthew Alden, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 136 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $14,914. Due to prior convictions, including a 2018 robbery conviction, Alden was sentenced as a career offender. In December 2020, Alden pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery.
WORCESTER, MA
Shore News Network

D.C. Police looking for Vehicle in Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:43 pm, the suspects approached the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy