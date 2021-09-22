Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate or risk legal action

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery sends a letter to President Biden about his concerns with Biden’s announcement about a nationwide vaccination and testing requirement for COVID-19. The new plan would mandate all employers with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested each week. Slatery says that this new mandate indicates “an unprecedented assertion of emergency regulatory powers by a federal agency.” Slatery argues in the letter that the president’s proposal “is too broad and likely violates federal law, including both the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Constitution.”

