Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate or risk legal action

By Shore News Network
 7 days ago
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys general (AGs) sent a letter to President Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.

