Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis woman sentenced for embezzling funds from local union

 7 days ago
ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Yvette Luster to 18 months in prison today. The defendant had previously pleaded guilty in May to embezzlement. Luster was an employee of Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 labor union. From in or about January 2016 through in or...

