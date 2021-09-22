CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Members Of The Mount Vernon Goonies Street Gang Sentenced To Federal Prison For The Murder Of 13-Year-Old Innocent Bystander

By Press Release
 7 days ago
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that DAVID HARDY, a/k/a “Mooka,” was sentenced to 372 months in prison for the 2016 murder of Shamoya McKenzie and his participation in a 2012 shooting. In July 2021, codefendant MARQUIS COLLIER was sentenced to 324 months in prison for his participation in the McKenzie murder and the affairs of the Goonies gang. COLLIER and HARDY previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Román, who imposed COLLIER’s and HARDY’s sentences.

