Two Members Of The Mount Vernon Goonies Street Gang Sentenced To Federal Prison For The Murder Of 13-Year-Old Innocent Bystander

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced yesterday to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm. According to court documents, on August 19, 2019, law enforcement received a tip that Antonio Tedell Hammonds-Ford, 29, was walking around a parking lot wearing a replica bullet proof vest and carrying a firearm. After reviewing surveillance footage, law enforcement confirmed the defendant’s identity and responded to the parking lot. When officers approached, Hammonds-Ford pulled a handgun from his waistband and dropped it one the ground and attempted to walk away. The firearm was a loaded Norinco 9mm semiautomatic pistol and Hammonds-Ford admitted that he knew the gun was stolen.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO