A New Orleans man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for robbing eight gasoline stations and convenience stores on the west bank and in the 7th Ward. A jury convicted Eriston Wilson, 28, in 2019 of conspiracy and using a gun in a violent crime. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk, whom President George W. Bush nominated to the bench, on Wednesday sent him away for 272 months.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO