‘Reckless Disregard’: Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Facebook’s ‘Stunning Lapses’ In Its Ability To Protect Users
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee vehemently criticized Facebook for the negative effects its platforms have on users, arguing the tech giant is acting like a monopoly. “This looks like the behavior of a monopolist that’s so sure its customers have nowhere to go that it displays a reckless disregard for its consumers,” Lee told Steve Satterfield, Facebook’s vice president of privacy and public policy, during a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on data privacy and competition.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
