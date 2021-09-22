CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Reckless Disregard’: Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Facebook’s ‘Stunning Lapses’ In Its Ability To Protect Users

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee vehemently criticized Facebook for the negative effects its platforms have on users, arguing the tech giant is acting like a monopoly. “This looks like the behavior of a monopolist that’s so sure its customers have nowhere to go that it displays a reckless disregard for its consumers,” Lee told Steve Satterfield, Facebook’s vice president of privacy and public policy, during a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on data privacy and competition.

