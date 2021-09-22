Federal Jury Convicts Chicago Man in Connection With Violent Carjacking in Chicago
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood has been found guilty of federal carjacking and weapons offenses. The jury in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Friday convicted JAMAR JARVIS, 21, of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in connection with a carjacking. The firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison and a maximum of life, while carjacking is punishable by up to 15 years. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
