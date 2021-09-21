CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hong Kong expats are up in arms about quarantine. Singapore stands to gain

KMJ
 8 days ago

It’s been nearly two years since Norris Fong has seen his family back in his native Singapore. Now, he’s had enough. The 33-year-old fashion buyer is soon leaving Hong Kong to return to his home country, citing frustration over the city’s coronavirus restrictions and lack of a clear reopening plan.

www.kmjnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired UK

Why China crushed its tech giants

China's ban on all cryptocurrency transactions, announced on Friday, is just the latest of a series of bombshells that over just one year have profoundly reshaped the country's technological landscape. It is not only bitcoin miners, crypto-traders, or video gamers that have suddenly found themselves in Beijing's crosshairs. By and large it is China's largest internet platforms that have been feeling the heat. One after another, tech giants like Ant, Meituan, and Didi have been targets of antitrust probes. This has intersected with a tightening of data protection regulation, which is seen as a national security issue, and a general drive to curb capitalist excess. Ride-hailing firm Didi, for instance, hasn’t just come under antitrust scrutiny: two days after its New York IPO in June, it was forced to stop accepting new users while regulators investigated suspicions it might leak user data to the US.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Singapore And Hong Kong Express Displeasure Over Proposed EU Slot Rules

Singapore and Hong Kong-based regulators are threatening retaliation against the European Union’s (EU) plans to utilize airport slots this fall. After introducing slot waivers in 2020, The EU is set to enforce a 50% ruling from October this year, which could force airlines operating in Europe to run at a loss.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Government Of Hong Kong#Chinese#Southeast Asian#British#Cnn Business#Asia Pacific#Hong Kong Commerce
theedgemarkets.com

US raises Covid-19 danger level in Hong Kong and Singapore

(Sept 28): The US said trips to Singapore and Hong Kong have become more dangerous because of the coronavirus, raising its travel health advice for the Asian financial hubs by one level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated should avoid non-essential trips...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Hong Kong security chief steps up pressure on city’s main press group

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s security chief called on Wednesday for the city’s main press association to disclose to the public who its members work for and how many of them are students, a day after he accused the group of infiltrating schools. The comments by Secretary for Security...
CHINA
Pizza Marketplace

Impossible Pork to launch in Hong Kong

Impossible Foods has announced the commercial launch of Impossible Pork Made from Plants on Oct. 4 in Hong Kong and in Singapore later this fall, according to a press release. ​​In a blind taste test of more than 200 consumers in Hong Kong, Impossible Pork Made From Plants was preferred 54% to 46% over ground pork from pigs, scoring higher on all attributes tested, including overall liking, appearance liking, flavor liking, texture liking, and purchase intent, according to a report.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
raleighnews.net

Hong Kong stock gains fuel broader Asian market rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday as fears over an imminent collapse of China's largest property developer receded. China Evergrande is continuing to pay interest on bonds as it falls due, but doubts remain as to the long-term future of the group. "It's a long...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

With eye on restarting economy, Vietnam eases Covid restrictions

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions and allow businesses to reopen as soon as next week, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Until April 2021, Vietnam had been among the countries leading the world in containing the pandemic. The Delta variant spread rapidly,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Impossible Foods to roll out meatless pork in NYC, Hong Kong, Singapore

Impossible Foods is debuting its meatless pork product at a Manhattan restaurant beginning Thursday and in Hong Kong and Singapore over the next few months as it tries to bolster its footprint in the fast-growing plant-based food space. The California-based company is unveiling the product in lower Manhattan’s Momofuku Ssam...
MANHATTAN, NY
spglobal.com

Asia takes center stage for blank-check IPOs as Hong Kong, Singapore join fray

The craze for blank-check companies could pick up in Asia, where more regional startups are likely to explore that route to list, seeking to tap the advantages of familiarity among investors, time zones and less onerous paperwork. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., or HKEX, opened a consultation on its...
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Hong Kong Tourism Board extends "Hong Kong Neighbourhoods"

The Hong Kong Tourism Board officially launched a West Kowloon neighbourhood promotion on the September 9, as part of the “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods” campaign. The “West Kowloon” neighbourhood programme brings to light the district’s rich heritage and vibrant street life in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan along with its two new world-class museums – M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. These two museums are slated to open by the end of 2021 and are expected to become landmarks in art and cultural tourism. Art is an integral part of life in the West Kowloon neighbourhood. Yau Ma Tei and Jordan are home to many historical architectures, time-tested stores and traditional craftsmanship. The area has continuously evolved which results in the neighbourhood having a plethora of experiences to offer to its visitors.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy