Attorney General James Releases Statement on Visit to Rikers Island

 7 days ago
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after touring Rikers Island jail complex with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, along with a delegation of state legislators who were present, including: Assemblymembers Brian Barnwell, Latoya Joyner, Al Taylor, and Clyde Vanel:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Attorney General#District Attorneys Clark
