Sellersburg, IN

CROSS COUNTRY: Pinckney wins Dragon Invitational

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
The Evening News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMwDV_0c443szP00
Alexander Pinckney

SELLERSBURG — Alexander Pinckney was the first boy across the finish line at Silver Creek's Dragon Invitational on Tuesday.

The Christian Academy sophomore covered the 5,000-meter course at Silver Creek Primary School in 16 minutes, 28 seconds.

Seymour swept the team titles in the event.

On the boys' side, the Owls totaled 54 points — 21 ahead of runner-up Borden. Led by Pinckney, CAI placed sixth while New Washington was eighth, Henryville ninth, Silver Creek 10th and Jeffersonville 11th in the 16-team field.

The second-place Braves were paced by Nolan Flispart in seventh (17:45) and Sterling Mikel in ninth (17:54). Lody Cheatham in 16th (18:22), Briar Weatherford in 20th (18:29) and Kasym Nash in 23rd (18:58) rounded out Borden's team score.

Other top area finishers included Providence's Ben Kelly in fifth (17:34), Charlestown's Dylan Kinser in 10th (17:55), Silver Creek's Austin Jewell in 21st (18:46), New Washington's Paul Giltner in 22nd (18:48), Henryville's Mason Tolliver in 28th (19:29) and Jeff's Bradley Owen in 30th (19:49.9).

On the girls' side the Owls, who had half of the top six finishers, won with 43 points — 25 ahead of Switzerland County. Charlestown took third with 87 while Borden finished fourth (110) and Providence fifth (192) in the 14-team field.

Seymour's Vivienne Siefker won the race in 19:43. Providence's Maci Hoskins was second in 20:06.

For the third-place Pirates, Jessie McCoy took third (20:20) while Kaylee Kinser placed seventh (21:25) and Jackie McCoy 10th (21:59.5).

Other top area finishers included Silver Creek's Isabel Odle in eighth (21:46), Jeff's Arielle Phillips in 11th (21:59.8), Borden's Skyler Childress in 13th (22:24), Henryville's Hannah Ramsey in 15th (22:33) and CAI's Anna Nash in 18th (22:37).

.

DRAGON INVITATIONAL

Boys

Team scores: 1. Seymour 54, 2. Borden 75, 3. Home School 117, 4. South Central 142, 5. Lanesville 225, 6. Christian Academy 237, 7. Switzerland County 246, 8. New Washington 253, 9. Henryville 270, 10. Silver Creek 292, 11. Jeffersonville 309, 12. Scottsburg 386. Incomplete: Providence, Crawford County, Charlestown, Salem.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:28; 2. Jude Bane (Seymour) 17:01; 3. G. Jones (HS) 17:22; 4. Jonathan O'Shea (HS) 17:26; 5. Ben Kelly (Providence) 17:34; 6. Maddox Baker (South Central) 17:39; 7. Nolan Flispart (Borden) 17:45; 8. Michael Proffer (Seymour) 17:52; 9. Sterling Mikel (Borden) 17:54; 10. Dylan Kinser (Charlestown) 17:55.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Seymour 43, 2. Switzerland County 68, 3. Charlestown 87, 4. Borden 110, 5. Providence 192, 6. Home School 227, 7. Jeffersonville 230, 8. South Central 249, 9. Crawford County 287, 10. Scottsburg 327. Incomplete: Silver Creek, Lanesville, Christian Academy, Salem.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Vivienne Siefker 19:43; 2. Maci Hoskins (Providence) 20:06; 3. Jessie McCoy (Charlestown) 20:20; 4. Claire Rogers (Switz) 20:28; 5. Kinsley Folsom (Seymour) 20:47; 6. Harley Harpe (Seymour) 20:50; 7. Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 21:25; 8. Isabel Odle (Silver Creek) 21:46; 9. Alisha Detmer (Switz) 21:59; 10. Jackie McCoy (Charlestown) 21:59.5.

City
Sellersburg, IN
City
Salem, IN
City
Charlestown, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
