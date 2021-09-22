CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Resident: Season Five Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre there big changes ahead for the fifth season of The Resident TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Resident is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Resident here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Conners' Planning Major Wedding in Season 4 That Could Be Hard for 'Roseanne' Fans

Season four of The Conners premieres on Sept. 22, and fans will be treated to a marriage between Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) sooner rather than later. According to a new interview with executive producer Bruce Helford, fans won't have to wait long into the season to see the Conners family patriarch tie the knot for the second time either.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere: Where is Bishop, Emily Wickersham?

The events of the NCIS season 19 premiere is going to raise a lot of questions about Gibbs but, at least for now, let’s talk about Bishop. In the event you did not know, Emily Wickersham confirmed her departure from the CBS crime procedural at the end of last season. Over the summer, meanwhile, she confirmed that she is expecting a baby! The actress is off living her best life and we couldn’t be happier for her.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Greenwood
Person
Jessica Lucas
Person
Manish Dayal
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Leela Devi
Person
Jane Leeves
Person
Billie Sutton
Popculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Weigh in on CBS' New Spinoff

Monday marked a major night for the NCIS franchise. As NCIS kicked off its 19th season, the franchise also launched its third NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Hawai'i. As fans tuned into the new show, which made NCIS history as it features the franchise's first female lead, many flocked to social media to weigh in.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Resident Season 5 Premiere Sets Up Emily VanCamp's Looming Exit

Here’s the good news for fans of The Resident‘s Nic Nevin: As of Tuesday’s Season 5 premiere, at least, Nic is alive and well and getting some much-needed rest at a spa retreat out of town. The bad news? Even though Nic is still part of the show during the season opener, the episode heavily suggests that her eventual exit will be unexpected and heartbreaking, making it tough to enjoy even the sweetest moments of Conrad’s stint as Mr. Mom during the hour. Last month, the news broke that original series star Emily VanCamp is leaving the medical drama after serving as...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#The Resident#Fox#Nbc#Warner#Abc#Cbs
Us Weekly

Why Did Emily VanCamp Leave ‘The Resident’ After 4 Seasons?

Preparing for a change. After news broke that Emily VanCamp was leaving her role as Nic on The Resident, executive producer Peter Elkoff is weighing in on her exit. “We didn’t have conversations because of the circumstances of her personal life,” Elkoff told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 21, when asked whether VanCamp, 35, had a say in how her character would be written off.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 2 promo: How will Nic leave?

Is The Resident season 5 episode 2 going to be the most emotional episode of the season? There’s a good chance that this will be the case, though we previously expected to feel that way about the premiere! We had thought that the writers would address the departure of Emily VanCamp almost right away; instead, they chose to have it linger for at least a little while longer.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Ratings

The NCIS franchise has been very successful for CBS. The original show is in its 19th season and NCIS: Los Angeles is in its 13th year. NCIS: New Orleans had the shortest run of the series and still ran for a respectable seven seasons. Will NCIS: Hawai’i also have a long life? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wonder Years: Season Two? Has the ABC Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams). Dean narrates the story as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: Pam Dawber returning as Marcie

While it may have been a foregone conclusion to many that we would be seeing Pam Dawber back on NCIS season 19, isn’t it nice to have it be official? Marcie Warren still has a story to tell, and now, the rest of the NCIS team may be a little more involved.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive: CBS Delays Season 2 Premiere a Week — Find Out Why

B Positive fans will have to wait a little while longer to find out if Drew’s kidney transplant was a success. CBS on Thursday announced that Season 2 of the Annaleigh Ashford/Thomas Middleditch sitcom will now premiere Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30/8:30c, one week later than its previously planned Oct. 7 return. The move is being made to give new CBS comedy Ghosts (starring iZombie‘s Rose McIver) a full one-hour debut, with back-to-back episodes now slotted for Oct. 7 (at 9 pm). All told, CBS’ new Thursday night game plan looks like this: THURSDAY, OCT. 7 8 pm Young Sheldon Season 5 premiere (get...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Med spoilers: Brian Tee to miss multiple episodes of season 7

When Chicago Med kicked off its seventh season last Wednesday night, there was one glaring absence from the episode: Brian Tee‘s Dr. Ethan Choi. While we anticipated the season 7 premiere would be without Yaya DaCosta and were pleasantly surprised to see Torrey DeVitto return for one final goodbye, there had been no indication that Tee would also be MIA in the opening hour of the season. However, that was indeed the case as the episode came and went without any appearance from Dr. Choi.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
TVLine

NCIS Season 19: Gibbs Is Front and Center in Poster Touting Monday Move

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is right where he oughta be, front and center (and in the diner!), in the key art poster for NCIS Season 19. The poster features series frontman Mark Harmon, along with Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, new series regular Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, new series regular Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Brian Dietzen and David McCallum. It also touts the CBS procedural’s first time slot change ever, from Tuesday to Monday (where it will air at 9/8c, leading into the freshman offshoot NCIS: Hawai’i). TVLine asked CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl about any “message” the poster might be sending, by prominently...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Conners: Season Four Ratings

Last season, this sitcom remained one of ABC’s most-watched comedy series. How will it perform in the ratings this year? Could The Conners be cancelled or is it most likely to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned. A family comedy series, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy