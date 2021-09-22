The Resident: Season Five Viewer Votes
Are there big changes ahead for the fifth season of The Resident TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Resident is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Resident here.tvseriesfinale.com
Comments / 0