CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Our Kind of People: Season One Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat impact will Angela’s discovery have in the first season of the Our Kind of People TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Our Kind of People is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Our Kind of People here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Yaya DaCosta: 'Our Kind of People' makes a statement with hair

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Our Kind of People star Yaya DaCosta said the show, premiering Tuesday, makes a social statement with her character's profession. DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, an entrepreneur who moves to Martha's Vineyard to sell her hair products. The 38-year-old DaCosta said she used to get...
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wonder Years: Season Two? Has the ABC Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams). Dean narrates the story as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.
MONTGOMERY, AL
imdb.com

‘Our Kind of People’ Star Yaya DaCosta on Premiere’s Shocking Paternity Twist, Angela-Leah Standoff

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Tuesday’s series premiere of Fox’s “Our Kind of People.”) Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s new Fox drama “Our Kind of People” dropped a mother of a bombshell on its protagonist in the series premiere Tuesday. In the episode, single mother and Black haircare entrepreneur Angela Vaughn (played by star Yaya DaCosta) found out the long-hidden identity of her father: business mogul Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raven Goodwin
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Joe Morton
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Rhyon Nicole Brown
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Debbi Morgan
TVLine

Tasha Smith Talks Directing Fox's Our Kind of People and Starz's BMF: 'These Stories Are Part of Our Testimony'

Tasha Smith has long been a storyteller. Instead of being in front of the camera, as she has been on everything from Empire to Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Smith has switched seats and is now a director. Her previous credits include P-Valley and 9-1-1, and this fall, she pulled double duty, directing the first two episodes of Fox’s Our Kind of People and doing the honors for three installments of Starz’s new gangster drama BMF. Smith is also an executive producer on the latter, which tracks the rise of Detroit kingpins the Flenory brothers. BMF premieres this Sunday at...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Conners: Season Four Ratings

Last season, this sitcom remained one of ABC’s most-watched comedy series. How will it perform in the ratings this year? Could The Conners be cancelled or is it most likely to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned. A family comedy series, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#Cbs#Nbc#Fox#Abc
shinemycrown.com

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘Our Kind of People’ Starring Yaya DeCosta

The trailer for “Our Kind of People,” starring Yaya DaCosta, has been unleashed. According to Deadline, “Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”
MOVIES
Middletown Press

TV Ratings: 'FBI: International' Premiere Pulls in Over 6 Million Viewers, 'Our Kind of People' Makes Quiet Debut

For the first time since 2017, CBS has now won both Monday and Tuesday nights of premiere week thanks to the return of its hugely successful “NCIS” and “FBI” franchises. On average, CBS garnered 6.63 million viewers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and its three-hour window dedicated to the Dick Wolf police procedural trilogy had solid viewer retention throughout the night.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Our Kind of People' review: A little bit of 'Empire,' a little bit of 'Dallas'

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) has arrived in Oak Bluffs — an exclusive century-old enclave of Black wealth and privilege on Martha's Vineyard — to start a hair care business. But first, she needs a story which she also happens to believe is true: That her own mother, now deceased, was a member of the upper crust here, which has earned her a pass go card into the Vineyard's high society circles. Those who control those circles, however, have other ideas. They're the power elite, including corporate titan Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton) and Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut), and they don't like interlopers. Fortunately, Angela has an important ally and resource — her shrewd aunt ("All My Children's Debbi Morgan).
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
q13fox.com

‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

LOS ANGELES - Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People." From executive producers Karin Gist ("Grey’s Anatomy") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") is a new series that takes place in the elite community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Review: Yaya DaCosta Takes on Old-Money Black Snobs

It’s been three years since “Scandal,” when the allure of live tweeting series on a weekly basis was at its peak for Black Twitter. Since then, many other soapy, watch-after-you’ve-put-the-kids-to-sleep dramas, like Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” and “Sex/Life,” have popped up on streaming platforms, threatening to dismantle the online group viewing experience in favor of binge watching. But Fox’s new melodrama, “Our Kind of People,” from Karen Gist and Lee Daniels, seems to be trying very hard to rekindle appointment TV for Black audiences with a saga about class wars in the uppity Martha’s Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs.
TV SERIES
yr.media

‘Our Kind of People’ Served ‘Identity and Freedom’ on Platinum Platter

FOX’s new nighttime drama with an all-Black cast showcased the African American elite, generational wealth, natural hair versatility and newcomer Alana Kay Bright in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. “Our Kind of People” debuted Tuesday and didn’t disappoint with its unapologetically Black everything throughout the episode. Viewers went inside the...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Chicago Med: Season Eight? Has the NBC Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The drama series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.
CHICAGO, IL
blackchronicle.com

Yaya DaCosta On Embracing Her “Crown” As The Star Of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

FOX’s new series is a look at the Black elite. Our Kind of People, executive produced by Lee Daniels, is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham‘s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. The story follows single mother Angela Vaughn, played by Yaya DaCosta, who travels back to Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard for a summer with her teenage daughter to follow in her late mother’s entrepreneurial footsteps and make an impact with her natural hair care line.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET 17

‘Our Kind of People’ takes deep dive into soap elements

Lee Daniels (“Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”) got to show off his love for the genre of prime-time soap operas such as ‘Dallas,” “Dynasty” and “Falcon Crest” when he created the FOX drama “Empire.” He took the back-stabbing, bed-hopping themes of those popular shows and gave them a new look through his African-American cast.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy