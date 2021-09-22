Agora Systems Named An Official Partner Of Independent Electrical Contractors Of Greater Cincinnati

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors of Greater Cincinnati (IECGC) today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials procurement software to IECGC members. Using Agora, IECGC members can manage and automate their materials procurement process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, and suppliers onto one collaborative platform.

"At IECGC, we pride ourselves on enabling our contractor members with the best practices, resources, and technology to help them grow their businesses and succeed," said Sommer Andriot, Head of Memberships and Chapter Relations at IECGC. "When we were introduced to the Agora platform and their team it was immediately apparent that Agora's solution was best-in-class technology for streamlining electrical contractor's procurement processes. We're excited to have them as an official preferred partner of IECGC."

Agora's platform allows field teams to create and submit requisitions from their mobile devices using an Amazon-like ordering application with a catalog of 300,000+ electrical materials. Requisitions are delivered digitally and instantaneously to office teams who can convert the requests into purchase orders and submit them to their supplier of choice within a minute. Purchase order information automatically syncs with accounting systems keeping records accurate and up-to-date. IEC contractors using Agora across the country have on average reduced the time their field teams spend on managing materials by 38% and reduced the time their office teams spend processing POs by 75%.

"We're honored to become a preferred partner of IECGC and bring the Agora solution to their electrical contractors," said Maria Rioumine, Agora's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our platform is helping IEC members across the country save money on their jobs by removing inefficiencies in the office and by increasing productivity in the field. We're excited to offer these same benefits to IECGC's members."

IEC Greater Cincinnati members can learn more about Agora's materials procurement platform at www.helloagora.com.

About Agora Systems:Agora is a materials procurement platform built for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaborative platform, allowing electrical contractors to create requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously. Contractors using Agora reduce the time spent managing materials in their office by 75% and in the field by 38%.

About Independent Electrical Contractors of Greater Cincinnati:IEC of Greater Cincinnati provides training and education for electricians. We are part of the IEC National merit shop trade association with over 50 chapters across the country. With 48 contractor members employing more than 1070 field workers and 39 industry associate members, IEC of Greater Cincinnati is a leader in the electrical industry providing electricians with a pathway to a great career.

Contact: Ken WohlAgora SystemsEmail: ken@helloagora.comPhone: (248) 755-1105

