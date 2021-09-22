CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Agora Systems Named An Official Partner Of Independent Electrical Contractors Of Greater Cincinnati

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Electrical Contractors of Greater Cincinnati (IECGC) today announced that Agora Systems has become an official partner to offer materials procurement software to IECGC members. Using Agora, IECGC members can manage and automate their materials procurement process by bringing their field, office, warehouse, and suppliers onto one collaborative platform.

"At IECGC, we pride ourselves on enabling our contractor members with the best practices, resources, and technology to help them grow their businesses and succeed," said Sommer Andriot, Head of Memberships and Chapter Relations at IECGC. "When we were introduced to the Agora platform and their team it was immediately apparent that Agora's solution was best-in-class technology for streamlining electrical contractor's procurement processes. We're excited to have them as an official preferred partner of IECGC."

Agora's platform allows field teams to create and submit requisitions from their mobile devices using an Amazon-like ordering application with a catalog of 300,000+ electrical materials. Requisitions are delivered digitally and instantaneously to office teams who can convert the requests into purchase orders and submit them to their supplier of choice within a minute. Purchase order information automatically syncs with accounting systems keeping records accurate and up-to-date. IEC contractors using Agora across the country have on average reduced the time their field teams spend on managing materials by 38% and reduced the time their office teams spend processing POs by 75%.

"We're honored to become a preferred partner of IECGC and bring the Agora solution to their electrical contractors," said Maria Rioumine, Agora's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our platform is helping IEC members across the country save money on their jobs by removing inefficiencies in the office and by increasing productivity in the field. We're excited to offer these same benefits to IECGC's members."

IEC Greater Cincinnati members can learn more about Agora's materials procurement platform at www.helloagora.com.

About Agora Systems:Agora is a materials procurement platform built for electrical contractors to reduce overhead costs and increase labor productivity. The platform brings the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and suppliers, onto one collaborative platform, allowing electrical contractors to create requisitions, issue purchase orders, and track invoices and deliveries instantaneously. Contractors using Agora reduce the time spent managing materials in their office by 75% and in the field by 38%.

About Independent Electrical Contractors of Greater Cincinnati:IEC of Greater Cincinnati provides training and education for electricians. We are part of the IEC National merit shop trade association with over 50 chapters across the country. With 48 contractor members employing more than 1070 field workers and 39 industry associate members, IEC of Greater Cincinnati is a leader in the electrical industry providing electricians with a pathway to a great career.

Contact: Ken WohlAgora SystemsEmail: ken@helloagora.comPhone: (248) 755-1105

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agora-systems-named-an-official-partner-of-independent-electrical-contractors-of-greater-cincinnati-301382255.html

SOURCE Agora Systems, Inc

Comments / 0

Related
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Vori Partners with KeHE to Provide Digitized Ordering to Independents

East Palo Alto, CA—Vori, a digital B2B ordering platform that works to optimize the grocery supply chain, announced a partnership with KeHE Distributors. Select grocers in California will participate in the new pilot project, which enables next-generation inventory replenishment by giving the grocers another point of access to KeHE’s inventory, via Vori’s ordering technology.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Contractor#Labor Productivity#Purchase Orders#Agora Systems#Amazon#Co Founder#Iec Greater Cincinnati#Iec National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wichita Business Journal

Greater Wichita Partnership names investor relations VP

The Greater Wichita Partnership has named Wichitan Becca Newman as its vice president of investor relations. Newman, who began Monday, has been executive director for three years of the Wichita Police Foundation, and for the last seven months has been director of membership and events for the Wichita Independent Business Association.
WICHITA, KS
The 74

McAfee Finds Vulnerability in Ed Tech Surveillance Tool

Updated, Sept. 28 A student monitoring company that thousands of schools used during remote and hybrid learning to ensure students were on task may have inadvertently exposed millions of kids to hackers online, according to a report released Monday by the security software company McAfee Enterprise. The research, conducted by the company’s Advanced Threat Research […]
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy