Mary Elizabeth Ann Massey
Mary Elizabeth Ann (Gannon) Massey, 89, passed away peacefully Aug. 22, 2021, in her home at Eskaton Lodge assisted living community in Gold River, California. She was born on Aug. 23,1931, to Leo James and Deloras Sarah Bridget O’Toole Gannon. Mary was raised on the family farm north of Welton. She began school at a one-room schoolhouse near Petersville, graduating from Welton High School in 1949, and Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1957 with a B.A. in Business Education. Mary taught at Algona High School in Algona, Laton High School in Laton, California, and both Napa High and Vintage High Schools in Napa, California.www.dewittobserver.com
